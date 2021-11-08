On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Little Rock welcomes S. Illinois in 2021-22 opener

The Associated Press
November 8, 2021 4:16 pm
Southern Illinois (0-0) vs. Arkansas-Little Rock (0-0)

Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock, Arkansas; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas-Little Rock hosts Southern Illinois in each team’s 2021-22 season opener. Southern Illinois went 12-14 last year, while Arkansas-Little Rock ended up 11-15.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Illinois went 5-0 against non-conference teams last season. In those five games, the Salukis gave up only 66.4 points per game while scoring 76 per contest. Arkansas-Little Rock went 3-3 in non-conference play, averaging 75.8 points and giving up 76.2 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

