Long Beach St. 95, Idaho 89, OT

LONG BEACH ST. (1-0)
Hampton 5-11 6-8 16, Cobb 2-5 0-1 4, Murray 12-19 4-6 28, Slater 5-8 4-4 16, Roberts 5-5 5-8 16, Jones 1-3 0-0 2, Mansel 0-2 0-0 0, Traore 5-6 1-2 11, Scott 0-1 0-0 0, Rotegaard 0-1 0-0 0, Irish 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 36-63 20-29 95.
IDAHO (0-1)
Pepple 4-7 2-2 10, Anderson 8-13 7-9 26, Dixon 5-21 4-4 16, Quinnett 3-8 0-0 9, Smith 3-5 3-4 12, Bertain 2-8 0-0 6, Salih 2-4 0-0 6, Kilgore 2-2 0-0 4, King 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-68 16-19 89.
Halftime_Idaho 45-43. 3-Point Goals_Long Beach St. 3-11 (Slater 2-5, Roberts 1-1, Murray 0-1, Rotegaard 0-1, Scott 0-1, Jones 0-2), Idaho 15-31 (Smith 3-3, Anderson 3-5, Quinnett 3-7, Dixon 2-4, Salih 2-4, Bertain 2-8). Fouled Out_Murray. Rebounds_Long Beach St. 39 (Roberts 10), Idaho 29 (Bertain 8). Assists_Long Beach St. 17 (Hampton 5), Idaho 18 (Anderson 8). Total Fouls_Long Beach St. 21, Idaho 25. A_1,723 (5,732).
