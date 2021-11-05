On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Longtime NFL assistant John Marshall dies at age 76

The Associated Press
November 5, 2021 6:24 pm
< a min read
      

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Longtime NFL defensive assistant coach John Marshall has died at age 76.

The San Francisco 49ers said Marshall died Tuesday. The team did not give a cause of death.

Marshall spent more than 30 years as an assistant in the NFL with his greatest success coming in San Francisco, where he won two Super Bowl titles. Marshall was the defensive line coach on the 1989 title team and linebackers coach in 1994. He also served two years as defensive coordinator.

Marshall also coached for Green Bay, Atlanta, Indianapolis, Carolina, Detroit, Seattle and the Raiders. He was a coordinator for more than a decade, including his final two seasons in the NFL with the Raiders in 2009 and 2010.

        Insight by Pure Storage: During this webinar Lt. Gen. Michael Groen, the director of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center at the Department of Defense, will discuss JAIC’s IT strategy and AI opportunities for the future.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|25 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
11|1 NFPA 101, Life Safety Code (2021)...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Black Daggers of Army Special Operations Command participate in a tandem jump during Tropic Lightning Week