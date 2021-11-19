Longwood 82, American U. 42

AMERICAN U. (2-2)
Alexander 0-2 1-2 1, Nelson 0-3 0-0 0, O’Neil 5-13 0-0 11, Beckton 2-8 0-0 4, Smalls 1-5 0-0 2, Ball 2-7 0-0 4, Knotek 2-6 0-1 4, Rogers 2-2 0-0 4, Donadio 2-2 0-0 5, Stephens 0-2 0-0 0, Bragg 1-2 0-0 2, Delaney 1-1 0-0 2, Whittaker 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 19-54 1-3 42.
LONGWOOD (3-1)
Granlund 2-3 1-2 6, Watson 2-4 0-0 4, Hill 3-6 0-0 8, Wade 6-10 0-0 14, Wilkins 4-10 0-0 11, Houston 2-4 0-0 5, Perkins 3-7 0-0 8, Nkereuwem 7-10 1-1 15, Lliteras 3-6 0-0 7, Darden 1-2 0-0 2, Hicks 0-0 0-0 0, LaCount 1-1 0-0 2, O’Conner 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-63 2-3 82.
Halftime_Longwood 38-17. 3-Point Goals_American U. 3-23 (Donadio 1-1, Whittaker 1-1, O’Neil 1-7, Stephens 0-1, Knotek 0-2, Nelson 0-2, Smalls 0-2, Ball 0-3, Beckton 0-4), Longwood 12-22 (Wilkins 3-4, Hill 2-2, Perkins 2-3, Wade 2-6, Granlund 1-1, Houston 1-2, Lliteras 1-4). Rebounds_American U. 19 (O’Neil, Donadio 4), Longwood 31 (Hill, Wilkins, Lliteras 5). Assists_American U. 12 (Ball, Rogers 2), Longwood 17 (Hill 6). Total Fouls_American U. 10, Longwood 8. A_1,340 (1,807).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments