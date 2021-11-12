Longwood goes for first win vs Mid-Atlantic Christian

Mid-Atlantic Christian vs. Longwood (0-1)

Willett Hall, Farmville, Virginia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Longwood Lancers are set to battle the Mustangs of Mid-Atlantic Christian.

DID YOU KNOW: Longwood went 1-5 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Lancers put up 70.2 points per matchup across those six contests.

