Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Los Angeles Angels sign longtime Reds RHP Michael Lorenzen

The Associated Press
November 30, 2021 9:53 pm
< a min read
      

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Right-hander Michael Lorenzen agreed to a $6.75 million, one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.

The Anaheim native spent his first seven major league seasons with the Cincinnati Reds, making 295 appearances mostly as a reliever. He is 23-23 with a 4.07 ERA, 14 saves and 406 strikeouts.

Lorenzen also is an excellent hitter for a pitcher, batting .233 over his career with seven homers and 24 RBIs in 147 career plate appearances.

Lorenzen was in competition for a rotation spot with the Reds last spring, but he pitched exclusively in relief when he returned from a lengthy injury absence with a shoulder strain. He made 21 of his 26 career starts during the 2015 season.

        Insight by Infor: This exclusive e-book highlights how the military services and defense agencies are rethinking their approach to managing their supply chains and how data is driving those decisions.

Lorenzen attended Fullerton Union High School and Cal State Fullerton, both a short distance from Angel Stadium.

The Angels created a roster spot for Lorenzen earlier in the day by not tendering a contract to veteran infielder Phil Gosselin, who had seven homers and 47 RBIs last season while playing a surprisingly large role due to the Angels’ injury problems. Gosselin was the Halos’ cleanup or No. 3 hitter in 57 games last season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Zumwalt holds Change of Command ceremony