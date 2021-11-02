On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Los Angeles Galaxy 1, Seattle 1

The Associated Press
November 2, 2021 12:23 am
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Galaxy 1 0 1
Seattle 0 1 1

First Half_1, Los Angeles Galaxy, Chicharito, 15 (DePuy), 19th minute.

Second Half_2, Seattle, Ruidiaz, 17 (penalty kick), 51st.

Goalies_Los Angeles Galaxy, Jonathan Bond, Jonathan Klinsmann; Seattle, Stefan Frei, Stefan Cleveland.

Yellow Cards_Rowe, Seattle, 65th; Bond, Los Angeles Galaxy, 81st+3; Araujo, Los Angeles Galaxy, 90th+2; Steres, Los Angeles Galaxy, 90th+4.

        Insight by GEHA: This exclusive e-book will help you navigate federal health care benefit plans for 2022 open season and how to choose what's right for you.

Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Cameron Blanchard, Jeff Hosking, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Ramy Touchan.

A_32,781.

___

Lineups

Los Angeles Galaxy_Jonathan Bond; Julian Araujo, Nick DePuy, Oniel Fisher, Derrick Williams; Efrain Alvarez (Samuel Grandsir, 63rd), Jonathan Dos Santos (Sacha Kljestan, 77th), Sebastian Lletget (Victor Vazquez, 63rd), Rayan Raveloson; Kevin Cabral, Chicharito (Daniel Steres, 87th).

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Xavier Arreaga, Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Bradley Shaun Smith (Nicolas Benezet, 74th), Nouhou Tolo (Shane O’Neill, 49th); Joao Paulo, Nicolas Lodeiro (Fredy Montero, 73rd), Alex Roldan, Cristian Roldan, Kelyn Rowe; Raul Ruidiaz (Jordan Morris, 60th).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|25 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
10|30 SecTor 2021 - Canada's IT Security...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Public will be able to walk on Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Plaza on Nov. 9 and 10