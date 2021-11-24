Louisiana Tech 96, Louisiana-Monroe 74

LOUISIANA-MONROE (2-3)
Howell 6-7 0-0 12, Gonzales 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 6-13 0-0 12, Ozier 5-11 5-5 18, Harrison 1-5 0-0 3, Boston 2-8 0-0 4, Powell 3-5 6-8 13, Metskhvarishvili 1-4 0-2 2, Phillips 4-5 0-0 8, Hall 0-0 2-2 2, Gee 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 13-17 74.
LOUISIANA TECH (4-1)
Lofton 6-10 7-10 19, Archibald 4-6 7-8 17, Christon 2-4 1-2 6, C.Williams 4-7 5-6 14, Willis 7-14 1-1 22, Green 0-3 2-2 2, Hunter 2-3 0-0 4, Bradford 1-1 2-3 4, Stewart 1-2 0-0 2, T.Williams 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 29-53 25-32 96.
Halftime_Louisiana Tech 46-26. 3-Point Goals_Louisiana-Monroe 5-25 (Ozier 3-6, Powell 1-2, Harrison 1-5, Gee 0-1, Gonzales 0-1, Metskhvarishvili 0-1, Phillips 0-1, Jones 0-3, Boston 0-5), Louisiana Tech 13-27 (Willis 7-12, T.Williams 2-3, Archibald 2-4, Christon 1-2, C.Williams 1-2, Stewart 0-1, Green 0-3). Rebounds_Louisiana-Monroe 28 (Harrison 6), Louisiana Tech 33 (Lofton 12). Assists_Louisiana-Monroe 17 (Gonzales 4), Louisiana Tech 20 (Archibald 5). Total Fouls_Louisiana-Monroe 21, Louisiana Tech 18. A_2,333 (8,000).
