Loyola Chicago 103, Coppin St. 45

COPPIN ST. (0-0)
Corbett 3-9 1-3 7, Stokes 0-3 0-0 0, Cardaci 0-6 2-2 2, Tarke 1-8 5-7 7, Zarzuela 2-12 3-4 8, Conteh 0-4 0-0 0, Hood 3-6 0-0 7, Steers 1-4 4-4 6, Titus 0-2 0-0 0, Spurlock 0-0 0-0 0, James 3-4 0-1 6, Lemovou 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 13-58 17-23 45.
LOYOLA CHICAGO (0-0)
Uguak 6-9 0-1 16, Hutson 0-1 3-4 3, Kennedy 3-5 1-2 8, Norris 4-7 2-2 13, Williamson 4-12 0-0 10, Hall 3-6 0-0 8, Thomas 5-7 0-0 13, R.Schwieger 5-13 1-1 13, Welch 2-3 0-0 6, Knight 5-5 0-1 10, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Alcock 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 38-72 7-11 103.
Halftime_Loyola Chicago 54-19. 3-Point Goals_Coppin St. 2-25 (Hood 1-4, Zarzuela 1-7, Corbett 0-1, Conteh 0-2, Stokes 0-2, Tarke 0-2, Titus 0-2, Cardaci 0-5), Loyola Chicago 20-46 (Uguak 4-6, Thomas 3-5, Norris 3-6, Welch 2-3, Hall 2-4, R.Schwieger 2-7, Williamson 2-8, Alcock 1-2, Kennedy 1-3, Johnson 0-2). Fouled Out_Hood. Rebounds_Coppin St. 29 (Stokes 6), Loyola Chicago 51 (Hall 10). Assists_Coppin St. 4 (Cardaci, Titus 2), Loyola Chicago 31 (Williamson 7). Total Fouls_Coppin St. 17, Loyola Chicago 22. A_2,982 (4,486).
