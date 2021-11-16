Loyola Chicago 92, Chicago St. 56

CHICAGO ST. (2-1)

Rushin 3-10 0-0 7, Betson 7-12 3-4 21, Corbett 2-4 0-0 5, B.Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Lewis 2-5 0-0 5, Alexander 4-9 0-0 10, Green 0-2 0-0 0, Harris 2-6 0-2 5, Bigirumwami 0-0 1-2 1, Bayi Ba Mandeng 0-0 0-0 0, Chukwukelu 0-1 0-0 0, Marble 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 4-8 56.

LOYOLA CHICAGO (3-0)

Uguak 5-6 2-2 14, Hutson 7-9 1-3 15, Kennedy 4-6 0-0 8, Norris 2-6 0-0 5, Williamson 2-3 1-2 7, R.Schwieger 5-6 8-8 22, Thomas 1-5 3-4 6, Welch 2-3 0-0 4, Hall 2-5 0-0 5, Clemons 0-2 0-0 0, T.Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Knight 3-4 0-1 6, Alcock 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-58 15-20 92.

Halftime_Loyola Chicago 46-22. 3-Point Goals_Chicago St. 10-25 (Betson 4-7, Alexander 2-2, Lewis 1-1, Corbett 1-2, Harris 1-4, Rushin 1-5, Chukwukelu 0-1, B.Johnson 0-1, Green 0-2), Loyola Chicago 11-23 (R.Schwieger 4-5, Uguak 2-2, Williamson 2-3, Hall 1-1, Norris 1-4, Thomas 1-5, Alcock 0-1, Clemons 0-1, Kennedy 0-1). Fouled Out_Knight. Rebounds_Chicago St. 30 (Rushin 9), Loyola Chicago 29 (Hall 7). Assists_Chicago St. 13 (Betson 4), Loyola Chicago 22 (Williamson 5). Total Fouls_Chicago St. 18, Loyola Chicago 15. A_2,637 (4,486).

