Loyola goes up against SC St.

South Carolina State (0-1) vs. Loyola (Md.) (0-1)

TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State and Loyola (Md.) look to bounce back from losses.

DID YOU KNOW: South Carolina State went 0-10 against non-conference teams last season. In those 10 games, the Bulldogs gave up 82.4 points per game while scoring 55.4 per matchup.

