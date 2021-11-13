On Air: Encounter
Loyola Marymount 74, Arizona Christian 67

The Associated Press
November 13, 2021 9:56 pm
ARIZONA CHRISTIAN (0-1)

Davis 6-7 8-8 20, Goudeau 3-9 0-0 9, Wilson 0-6 0-0 0, Flowers 4-9 0-0 9, Johnson 2-6 0-0 5, Fisher 3-6 2-2 10, Bowers 1-4 0-0 2, Bradford 3-3 0-0 8, Williams 0-0 2-2 2, Wahlstrom 1-1 0-0 2, Hayden 0-1 0-0 0, Gonzalez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 12-12 67.

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (1-1)

Leaupepe 4-10 1-2 10, Marble 0-0 4-4 4, Quintana 7-12 6-6 26, Shelton 1-6 5-8 8, Scott 7-9 3-7 18, Lewis 1-4 0-0 2, Harris 1-1 1-2 3, Merkviladze 1-2 0-0 3, Elliott 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-46 20-29 74.

Halftime_Arizona Christian 35-32. 3-Point Goals_Arizona Christian 9-25 (Goudeau 3-9, Bradford 2-2, Fisher 2-5, Flowers 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Hayden 0-1, Wilson 0-4), Loyola Marymount 10-24 (Quintana 6-9, Scott 1-1, Merkviladze 1-2, Shelton 1-4, Leaupepe 1-5, Elliott 0-1, Lewis 0-2). Fouled Out_Johnson, Leaupepe. Rebounds_Arizona Christian 24 (Flowers 4), Loyola Marymount 29 (Scott 6). Assists_Arizona Christian 13 (Wilson 7), Loyola Marymount 12 (Shelton 4). Total Fouls_Arizona Christian 30, Loyola Marymount 18. A_850 (3,900).

