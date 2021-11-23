On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Loyola Marymount 76, SMU 70

The Associated Press
November 23, 2021 12:02 am
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (3-2)

Leaupepe 5-11 0-0 11, Marble 2-4 1-1 5, Quintana 7-11 5-5 24, Shelton 3-4 0-0 6, Scott 6-13 5-5 18, Douglas 5-9 0-0 10, Merkviladze 0-2 0-0 0, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-55 11-11 76.

SMU (3-3)

Jasey 0-5 0-0 0, Ma.Weathers 5-9 0-0 10, Bandoumel 1-7 0-0 3, Davis 6-10 3-3 17, Nutall 5-7 0-1 15, Young 6-7 1-2 13, Mi.Weathers 1-6 6-6 8, Todorovic 1-2 1-2 4, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Phelps 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 11-14 70.

Halftime_SMU 45-38. 3-Point Goals_Loyola Marymount 7-19 (Quintana 5-8, Scott 1-3, Leaupepe 1-5, Marble 0-1, Merkviladze 0-1, Shelton 0-1), SMU 9-19 (Nutall 5-7, Davis 2-4, Todorovic 1-2, Bandoumel 1-5, Ma.Weathers 0-1). Rebounds_Loyola Marymount 26 (Leaupepe 7), SMU 27 (Ma.Weathers, Young 6). Assists_Loyola Marymount 10 (Scott 4), SMU 12 (Davis 5). Total Fouls_Loyola Marymount 13, SMU 11. A_1,100 (5,800).

