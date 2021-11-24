Loyola (Md.) 69, Elizabethtown 42

ELIZABETHTOWN (0-1)
Rowe 1-5 0-0 2, Rappa 2-5 0-0 4, Archer 2-6 0-0 6, Robinson 3-12 0-0 8, Russo 3-10 2-2 8, Georgelis 2-7 0-0 5, Herbert 2-7 1-2 5, Fitzpatrick 0-0 0-0 0, Gorham 0-2 0-0 0, Green 1-5 2-2 4, Gambelunghe 0-2 0-0 0, Holdren 0-0 0-1 0, Lindemuth 0-0 0-0 0, Ratner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-61 5-7 42.
LOYOLA (MD.) (2-4)
Dike 3-5 0-0 6, M.Ilic 0-3 0-0 0, Andrews 4-8 0-2 10, Jones 2-7 1-1 5, Spencer 6-13 0-0 13, Brown 3-7 0-0 8, Marshall 4-7 2-4 12, W.Jackson 2-6 0-0 5, Faure 4-6 0-0 8, V.Ilic 0-1 0-2 0, Gray 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 29-67 3-9 69.
Halftime_Loyola (Md.) 29-16. 3-Point Goals_Elizabethtown 5-21 (Robinson 2-5, Archer 2-6, Georgelis 1-4, Gambelunghe 0-1, Gorham 0-1, Russo 0-4), Loyola (Md.) 8-30 (Brown 2-4, Andrews 2-5, Marshall 2-5, W.Jackson 1-4, Spencer 1-5, Gray 0-1, Jones 0-4). Rebounds_Elizabethtown 40 (Herbert 9), Loyola (Md.) 40 (Faure 9). Assists_Elizabethtown 11 (Rowe 4), Loyola (Md.) 24 (Jones, Spencer 6). Total Fouls_Elizabethtown 10, Loyola (Md.) 12. A_378 (3,000).
