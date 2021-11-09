LPGA Tour Schedule

Jan. 21-24 _ Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions (Jessica Korda)
Feb. 25-28 _ Gainbridge Championship (Nelly Korda)
March 4-7 _ Drive On Championship at Golden Ocala (Austin Ernst)
March 25-28 _ Kia Classic (Inbee Park)
April 1-4 _ ANA Inspiration (Patty Tavatanakit)
April 14-17 _ LOTTE Championship (Lydia Ko)
April 21-24 _ HUGEL-AIR PREMIA LA Open (Brooke Henderson)
April 28-May 2 _ HSBC Women’s World Championship (Hyo Joo Kim)
May 5-9 _ Honda LPGA Thailand (Ariya Jutanugarn)
May 13-16 _ Blue Bay LPGA, Hainan, China (canceled)
May 20-23 _ Pure Silk Championship (Wei-Ling Hsu)
May 26-30 _ Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play Hosted by Shadow Creek (Ally Ewing)
June 3-6 _ US Women’s Open (Yuka Saso)
June 10-13 _ LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship (Matilda Castren)
June 17-20 _ Meijer LPGA Classic (Nelly Korda)
June 24-27 _ KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (Nelly Korda)
July 1-4 _ Volunteers of America Classic (Jin Young Ko)
July 8-11 _ Marathon LPGA Classic (Nasa Hataoka)
July 14-17 _ Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational (A.Jutanugarn/M.Jutanugarn)
July 22-25 _ The Evian Championship (Minjee Lee)
July 29-Aug. 1 _ ISPS HANDA World Invitational (Pajaree Anannarukarn)
Aug. 12-15 _ Ladies Scottish Open (Ryann O’Toole)
Aug. 19-22 _ AIG Women’s Open (Anna Nordqvist)
Aug. 26-29 _ CP Women’s Open, Vancouver, British Columbia (canceled)
Sept. 4-6 _ Solheim Cup (Europe)
Sept. 16-19 _ Cambia Portland Classic (Jin Young Ko)
Sept. 24-26 _ Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Presented by P&G (Nasa Hataoka)
Oct. 1-3 _ ShopRite LPGA Classic (Celine Boutier)
Oct. 7-10 _ Founders Cup (Jin Young Ko)
Oct. 14-17 _ Buick LPGA Shanghai, Shanghai (canceled)
Oct. 21-24 _ BMW Ladies Championship (Jin Young Ko)
Oct. 28-31 _ Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA, Taipei, Taiwan (canceled)
Nov. 4-7 _ TOTO Japan Classic, Otsu, Japan (canceled)
Nov. 11-14 _ Pelican Women’s Championship, Belleair, Fla.
Nov. 18-21 _ CME Group Tour Championship, Naples, Fla.
