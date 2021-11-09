LSU 101, Louisiana-Monroe 39

LOUISIANA-MONROE (0-0)
Howell 3-8 2-2 8, Gee 0-9 2-4 2, Gonzales 1-3 3-3 6, Jones 2-4 1-2 5, Harrison 2-3 0-0 5, Boston 2-7 0-0 5, Ozier 1-5 2-5 4, Metskhvarishvili 1-3 0-1 2, Hall 0-2 0-0 0, Phillips 1-2 0-0 2, Powell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 13-47 10-17 39.
LSU (0-0)
Days 11-13 0-0 30, Wilkinson 2-5 2-2 6, Reid 7-10 2-3 16, Murray 3-6 0-1 7, Pinson 4-8 0-0 10, Gaines 4-10 2-2 10, Eason 4-9 2-2 11, Fudge 0-4 4-6 4, Colbert 1-2 0-0 2, Edwards 1-3 1-1 3, Egemo 0-0 0-2 0, Ezewiro 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 38-72 13-19 101.
Halftime_LSU 52-20. 3-Point Goals_Louisiana-Monroe 3-16 (Harrison 1-2, Gonzales 1-3, Boston 1-4, Ozier 0-3, Gee 0-4), LSU 12-29 (Days 8-9, Pinson 2-6, Eason 1-3, Murray 1-3, Reid 0-1, Edwards 0-2, Wilkinson 0-2, Gaines 0-3). Rebounds_Louisiana-Monroe 25 (Gee, Hall 4), LSU 47 (Eason 10). Assists_Louisiana-Monroe 7 (Gonzales 3), LSU 24 (Pinson, Gaines 7). Total Fouls_Louisiana-Monroe 17, LSU 17. A_9,969 (13,215).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments