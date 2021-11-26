LSU 72, New Mexico St. 52

NEW MEXICO ST. (2-2)
Sarr 6-10 1-1 13, Bradley 1-1 0-0 2, Grays 0-4 0-2 0, Inoussa 4-7 2-4 11, Isbell 1-6 0-0 2, Terrell 0-1 1-2 1, Watkins 2-9 0-0 6, Colaivalu 0-4 2-2 2, Donaldson 2-4 1-2 6, Kaiser 3-6 2-2 9, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0, Shida 0-1 0-0 0, Thiam 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-53 9-15 52
LSU (4-1)
Trasi 3-4 1-1 7, Gusters 2-5 2-2 6, Cherry 3-8 0-0 6, Morris 3-8 6-6 12, Pointer 8-19 2-3 20, Newby 2-4 2-7 6, Shematsi 0-0 0-2 0, Aifuwa 3-11 2-2 8, Payne 1-6 5-6 7, Bartlett 0-0 0-0 0, Hall 0-0 0-0 0, Petty 0-0 0-0 0, Ware 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-65 20-29 72
|New Mexico St.
|17
|13
|16
|6
|—
|52
|LSU
|15
|14
|24
|19
|—
|72
3-Point Goals_New Mexico St. 5-18 (Grays 0-2, Inoussa 1-3, Isbell 0-2, Watkins 2-6, Donaldson 1-3, Kaiser 1-2), LSU 2-10 (Cherry 0-1, Morris 0-4, Pointer 2-4, Payne 0-1). Assists_New Mexico St. 12 (Isbell 4), LSU 10 (Payne 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Mexico St. 32 (Team 3-8), LSU 48 (Morris 4-7). Total Fouls_New Mexico St. 29, LSU 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_200.
