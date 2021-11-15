LSU 74, Liberty 58

LIBERTY (1-0)
Preston 2-2 0-0 4, Robinson 2-4 1-4 5, Rode 1-5 0-0 3, Dobbs 0-3 0-0 0, McGhee 7-17 6-7 22, McDowell 3-6 2-2 10, Peebles 4-9 1-2 12, Venzant 0-3 2-2 2, Abii 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Warfield 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-50 12-17 58.
LSU (2-0)
Days 8-14 5-6 26, Wilkinson 1-3 1-2 4, Reid 6-9 0-0 13, Murray 2-8 0-0 5, Pinson 5-12 0-0 10, Gaines 2-4 6-6 10, Eason 3-7 0-0 6, Fudge 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 12-14 74.
Halftime_Liberty 26-25. 3-Point Goals_Liberty 8-25 (Peebles 3-5, McDowell 2-5, McGhee 2-10, Rode 1-2, Robinson 0-1, Venzant 0-2), LSU 8-23 (Days 5-11, Reid 1-1, Wilkinson 1-1, Murray 1-4, Eason 0-1, Fudge 0-1, Pinson 0-4). Rebounds_Liberty 32 (Robinson, McGhee 6), LSU 33 (Days, Murray 7). Assists_Liberty 9 (McGhee 4), LSU 10 (Pinson 5). Total Fouls_Liberty 13, LSU 18.
