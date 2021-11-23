LSU 75, Tulane 58

TULANE (4-1)

Freeman 0-7 4-4 4, Heide 3-5 0-0 6, Clark 3-11 3-6 9, Jones 6-10 2-6 18, Ursin 6-14 0-0 13, Grant 1-1 0-0 2, Parau 0-5 0-0 0, Anderson 0-3 0-0 0, Cheatham 2-7 0-0 6, Galic 0-0 0-0 0, Warmsley 0-3 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-66 9-16 58

LSU (3-1)

Trasi 3-4 1-1 7, Aifuwa 8-10 1-4 17, Cherry 5-16 0-0 10, Morris 5-13 2-2 12, Pointer 6-15 1-2 14, Newby 3-5 5-6 11, Shematsi 0-0 0-0 0, Gusters 2-4 0-0 4, Payne 0-0 0-0 0, Bartlett 0-0 0-0 0, Hall 0-0 0-0 0, Petty 0-0 0-0 0, Ware 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-67 10-15 75

Tulane 12 12 18 16 — 58 LSU 18 23 15 19 — 75

3-Point Goals_Tulane 7-27 (Freeman 0-3, Clark 0-1, Jones 4-6, Ursin 1-3, Parau 0-2, Anderson 0-3, Cheatham 2-6, Warmsley 0-3), LSU 1-10 (Cherry 0-2, Morris 0-4, Pointer 1-4). Assists_Tulane 9 (Clark 4), LSU 16 (Pointer 6). Fouled Out_LSU Cherry. Rebounds_Tulane 43 (Clark 6-8), LSU 43 (Aifuwa 6-8). Total Fouls_Tulane 16, LSU 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,882.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.