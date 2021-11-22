LSU 83, Belmont 53

BELMONT (3-2)

Muszynski 1-4 3-4 5, Murphy 1-5 0-0 3, Richard 6-12 0-0 16, Sheppard 6-16 0-1 14, Smith 1-7 0-0 3, Wood 1-4 0-0 2, Pierson 1-4 0-0 3, Shanks 1-2 0-0 2, Jakubicek 1-2 0-0 2, Bellinger 0-2 0-0 0, Brauns 0-1 0-0 0, Hollander 1-3 0-0 3, Sabin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-62 3-5 53.

LSU (5-0)

Days 1-6 6-6 9, Wilkinson 2-6 2-2 6, Reid 6-8 0-0 12, Murray 5-7 2-2 15, Pinson 6-10 0-0 14, Gaines 3-5 2-2 8, Eason 7-11 1-3 15, Fudge 1-1 0-0 2, Edwards 0-2 0-0 0, Ezewiro 1-1 0-0 2, Colbert 0-0 0-0 0, Egemo 0-1 0-0 0, Mays 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-59 13-15 83.

Halftime_LSU 36-23. 3-Point Goals_Belmont 10-39 (Richard 4-8, Sheppard 2-7, Hollander 1-2, Murphy 1-3, Pierson 1-4, Smith 1-7, Jakubicek 0-1, Bellinger 0-2, Muszynski 0-2, Wood 0-3), LSU 6-19 (Murray 3-3, Pinson 2-4, Days 1-4, Edwards 0-1, Egemo 0-1, Mays 0-1, Reid 0-1, Gaines 0-2, Wilkinson 0-2). Rebounds_Belmont 25 (Muszynski, Richard, Smith 5), LSU 39 (Reid 9). Assists_Belmont 14 (Richard, Sheppard, Smith, Wood 3), LSU 16 (Days, Gaines 3). Total Fouls_Belmont 11, LSU 9. A_9,923 (13,215).

