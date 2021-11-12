LSU 84, Texas State 59

TEXAS STATE (1-1)
Ceaser 1-3 2-2 4, Small 5-11 2-4 13, Adams 1-5 4-4 6, Asberry 5-11 0-1 12, Harrell 4-9 2-2 11, Martin 2-2 1-3 5, Dawson 1-4 0-0 3, Drinnon 1-2 0-0 3, Coleman 0-1 0-0 0, Morgan 0-0 0-0 0, Love 0-2 0-0 0, Lacewell 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 20-50 13-18 59.
LSU (2-0)
Days 7-13 0-0 17, Wilkinson 1-1 0-1 2, Reid 1-4 0-0 2, Murray 4-5 3-3 14, Pinson 1-4 4-6 6, Gaines 2-7 2-2 8, Eason 7-13 2-3 17, Fudge 5-5 3-4 14, Edwards 0-0 2-2 2, Adam 0-0 0-0 0, Ezewiro 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 28-52 18-23 84.
Halftime_Texas State 37-32. 3-Point Goals_Texas State 6-18 (Asberry 2-6, Drinnon 1-2, Harrell 1-2, Small 1-3, Dawson 1-4, Coleman 0-1), LSU 10-18 (Murray 3-4, Days 3-6, Gaines 2-3, Fudge 1-1, Eason 1-2, Pinson 0-2). Fouled Out_Reid, Pinson. Rebounds_Texas State 25 (Small 9), LSU 30 (Eason 10). Assists_Texas State 13 (Harrell 4), LSU 16 (Gaines 5). Total Fouls_Texas State 20, LSU 22. A_11,030 (13,215).
