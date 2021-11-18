LSU 85, McNeese St. 46

MCNEESE ST. (1-2)
Taylor 1-5 1-4 3, Medley-Bacon 1-1 2-5 4, Francois 2-9 0-0 6, Lewis 3-5 1-2 7, Massie 0-2 1-2 1, Shumate 5-12 2-3 12, English 1-4 0-1 2, Moss 2-13 1-1 6, Scott 1-7 0-0 3, Lucas 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 17-59 8-19 46.
LSU (4-0)
Days 5-13 3-5 14, Wilkinson 1-4 0-0 3, Reid 4-8 0-0 8, Murray 3-7 1-1 7, Pinson 2-7 0-0 5, Eason 8-13 2-2 19, Gaines 3-7 3-4 10, Fudge 3-8 2-3 8, Colbert 0-0 0-0 0, Edwards 2-4 0-0 6, Ezewiro 2-3 1-2 5. Totals 33-74 12-17 85.
Halftime_LSU 43-16. 3-Point Goals_McNeese St. 4-27 (Francois 2-8, Scott 1-4, Moss 1-8, Lewis 0-1, English 0-2, Shumate 0-4), LSU 7-24 (Edwards 2-3, Gaines 1-2, Wilkinson 1-2, Pinson 1-3, Days 1-4, Eason 1-5, Reid 0-1, Fudge 0-2, Murray 0-2). Rebounds_McNeese St. 37 (Shumate 15), LSU 50 (Eason 14). Assists_McNeese St. 6 (Taylor, Francois, Lewis, Massie, Shumate, Scott 1), LSU 17 (Pinson 8). Total Fouls_McNeese St. 15, LSU 19.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments