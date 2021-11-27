LSU meets Wake Forest in Emerald Coast Classic

LSU (6-0) vs. Wake Forest (6-0)

Emerald Coast Classic , The Arena at NW Florida St, Niceville, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU is set to meet Wake Forest in an Emerald Coast Classic game. Wake Forest earned an 80-77 overtime win over Oregon State in its most recent game, while LSU won 68-63 in overtime against Penn State in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The prolific Alondes Williams has averaged 20.2 points and 4.7 rebounds to lead the charge for the Demon Deacons. Jake LaRavia is also a top contributor, producing 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game. The Tigers have been led by Darius Days, who is averaging 17.3 points and 7.2 rebounds.DOMINANT DARIUS: Days has connected on 48.6 percent of the 37 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 28 over his last five games. He’s also converted 82.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Deacs have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. Wake Forest has 49 assists on 89 field goals (55.1 percent) over its previous three matchups while LSU has assists on 41 of 89 field goals (46.1 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH TIGERS: LSU has held opposing teams to 53 points per game this year, the fifth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

