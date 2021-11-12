Maine 71, Maine-Farmington 52

MAINE-FARMINGTON (0-1)
Donlin 1-7 4-4 7, Harriman 0-3 0-0 0, Poulin 1-4 0-0 2, Kane 6-9 2-2 14, Moss 4-13 4-5 14, Griffin 3-4 0-0 7, Brown 1-6 2-2 4, Storey 0-3 0-0 0, Austin 1-2 2-2 4, Pasieniuk 0-0 0-0 0, Pomeroy 0-0 0-0 0, Maturo 0-1 0-0 0, Mayo 0-0 0-0 0, Strout 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-52 14-15 52.
MAINE (1-1)
Ingo 6-16 1-2 13, Efretuei 2-3 2-3 6, Adetogun 3-9 4-5 11, DuHart 2-10 4-4 9, Masic 3-8 0-0 8, Wright-McLeish 0-2 0-0 0, Ireland 3-9 0-0 6, Kalnjscek 1-2 0-0 2, Ihekwoaba 2-4 0-0 4, Filipovity 1-3 2-2 4, Nenadic 3-4 2-4 8, Turgut 0-1 0-0 0, Perovic 0-1 0-0 0, Prock 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-72 15-20 71.
Halftime_Maine 35-28. 3-Point Goals_Maine-Farmington 4-17 (Moss 2-5, Griffin 1-1, Donlin 1-4, Harriman 0-1, Poulin 0-3, Storey 0-3), Maine 4-20 (Masic 2-4, Adetogun 1-3, DuHart 1-6, Filipovity 0-1, Kalnjscek 0-1, Wright-McLeish 0-1, Ireland 0-4). Rebounds_Maine-Farmington 39 (Kane 13), Maine 40 (Ingo 11). Assists_Maine-Farmington 5 (Donlin, Moss 2), Maine 12 (Adetogun, Masic, Wright-McLeish, Ireland 2). Total Fouls_Maine-Farmington 18, Maine 16. A_707 (5,800).
