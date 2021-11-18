Maine faces Maine-Fort Kent

Maine-Fort Kent vs. Maine (1-2)

Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, Maine; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Maine Black Bears will be taking on the Bengals of NAIA member Maine-Fort Kent. Maine lost 90-46 at Colorado in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Vukasin Masic has averaged eight points and four rebounds to lead the charge for the Black Bears. Complementing Masic is Chris Efretuei, who is averaging 6.7 points and five rebounds per game.MIGHTY MASIC: Through three games, Maine’s Vukasin Masic has connected on 50 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 100 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Maine went 0-1 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Black Bears scored 62 points per matchup across those one games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.