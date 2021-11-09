On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Manhattan 99, Manhattanville 42

The Associated Press
November 9, 2021 5:25 pm
MANHATTANVILLE (0-0)

Giordano 1-4 1-2 3, Dunn 0-7 0-0 0, Galgano 1-2 0-0 2, Granda 3-3 0-1 9, Lotito 1-8 0-0 2, Brown 6-8 1-2 13, Bielenda 0-0 0-0 0, Scanlon 0-0 2-2 2, Yetman 2-7 0-0 4, Maestre 0-5 0-0 0, Kra 1-1 2-3 4, De La Rosa 0-1 2-4 2, Mullin 0-0 0-0 0, Kirmage 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 15-46 9-16 42.

MANHATTAN (0-0)

Roberts 5-8 0-0 10, Williams 6-8 0-0 12, Buchanan 4-5 1-1 9, Perez 2-5 2-2 6, Stewart 2-3 0-0 6, Watson 3-4 3-4 10, Nelson 4-9 3-6 13, Reid 2-4 0-0 6, Diallo 3-5 2-3 9, Brennen 4-6 0-0 12, Cisse 3-4 0-0 6, Glassman 0-2 0-0 0, Hyland 0-0 0-0 0, Duke 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-64 11-16 99.

Halftime_Manhattan 54-19. 3-Point Goals_Manhattanville 3-15 (Granda 3-3, Galgano 0-1, Yetman 0-1, Lotito 0-2, Maestre 0-3, Dunn 0-5), Manhattan 12-25 (Brennen 4-6, Nelson 2-3, Stewart 2-3, Reid 2-4, Watson 1-2, Diallo 1-3, Duke 0-1, Perez 0-1, Glassman 0-2). Rebounds_Manhattanville 22 (Brown 5), Manhattan 32 (Watson, Diallo 6). Assists_Manhattanville 10 (Lotito 3), Manhattan 25 (Perez 12). Total Fouls_Manhattanville 18, Manhattan 16. A_217 (2,345).

