Liberty (1-2) vs. Manhattan (3-1)

HP Field House, Kissimmee, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan faces Liberty in an early season matchup. Liberty fell 54-50 to Iona in its last outing. Manhattan is coming off a 55-51 win over North Alabama in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Liberty’s Darius McGhee, Blake Preston and Keegan McDowell have collectively scored 52 percent of all Flames points this season.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Jose Perez has accounted for 48 percent of all Manhattan field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 11 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Liberty has held opposing teams to 50.7 points per game this year, the sixth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.