North Alabama (1-1) vs. Manhattan (2-1)

HP Field House, Kissimmee, Florida; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan plays host to North Alabama in an early season matchup. North Alabama won easily 99-47 over Univ. of the Virgin Islands on Saturday, while Manhattan fell to Old Dominion on the road on Monday, 79-58.

FAB FRESHMEN: North Alabama’s Daniel Ortiz, Dallas Howell and Omar Figueroa have collectively accounted for 39 percent of all Lions scoring this season.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Jose Perez has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Manhattan field goals over the last three games. Perez has accounted for nine field goals and 26 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: The North Alabama defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 29.8 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Lions 10th among Division I teams. Manhattan has turned the ball over on 24.2 percent of its possessions (ranking the Jaspers 320th, nationally).

