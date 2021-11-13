Maple Leafs’ late goal breaks tie with Sabres, 5-4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Morgan Rielly scored with 12 seconds remaining, and the Toronto Maple Leafs overcame squandering a two-goal, third-period lead by pulling out a 5-4 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night.

Joseph Woll stopped 23 shots in his NHL debut, and Toronto won for the eighth time in nine outings. John Tavares, Ondrej Kase, Michael Bunting and David Kampf also scored for the Maple Leafs, who never trailed. Toronto improved to 10-5-1 following a 2-4-1 start to the season.

Aaron Dell stopped 21 shots in his Sabres debut.

LIGHTNING 3, PANTHERS 2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point scored a backhand breakaway goal in overtime to give Tampa Bay a win over Florida.

Pat Maroon and Victor Hedman scored for the Lightning, who are 5-0-2 over the last seven games. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves.

Florida got goals from Jonathan Huberdeau and Eetu Luostarinen, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 21 shots. The Panthers have a four-game winless streak (0-2-2) since starting the season 10-0-1.

JETS 3, KINGS 2, OT

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored 32 seconds into overtime to give Winnipeg a victory over Los Angeles.

Kyle Connor and Dylan DeMelo also scored for the Jets, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 27 shots.

Carl Grundstrom and Brendan Lemieux scored for the Kings, who snapped a seven-game winning streak. Cal Petersen had 20 saves.

Scheifele’s winner was his first goal of the season.

RANGERS 5, BLUE JACKETS 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Artemi Panarin and Chris Kreider each scored twice and New York beat Columbus.

Jacob Trouba had a goal and an assist, while Ryan Strome and Adam Fox each had two assists to help the Rangers win their second straight.

Igor Shesterkin stopped 31 shots for his second straight win, although he left the game at 13:15 of the third after a collision with Vladislav Gavrikov. He was replaced by Alexandar Georgiev, who stopped both shots he faced.

Jakub Voracek, Eric Robinson and Alexandre Texier scored for Columbus, which has lost two straight at home. Elvis Merzilikins had 36 saves.

BRUINS 5, DEVILS 2

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Brad Marchand scored twice and Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves for Boston, which beat New Jersey and ended the Devils’ three-game winning streak.

Erik Haula, Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk also scored as the Bruins ended a three-game losing streak on the road. Defenseman Charlie McAvoy added three assists in helping Swayman win his third straight game.

Rookie Dawson Mercer and Jesper Bratt each had a goal and an assist for New Jersey. Linemate Andreas Johnsson added two assists.

Boston, which was coming off a bad loss at home to Edmonton, never trailed.

