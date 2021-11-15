Mariners add McKay, Negron to coaching staff for 2022

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have filled out their coaching staff for the 2022 season, adding minor-league director Andy McKay and Triple-A manager Kristopher Negron to the major league staff.

McKay, who has overseen Seattle’s farm system since being hired in October 2015, was added to the Mariners staff as a major league coach and senior director of baseball development. Negron, who managed Seattle’s Triple-A affiliate in Tacoma to a Pacific Coast League title last season, will be the Mariners first base coach.

Seattle also promoted Jarret DeHart to hitting coach and director of hitting strategy, and named Tony Arnerich hitting coach.

Other coaches returning to work for manager Scott Servais include Manny Acta (third base coach), Perry Hill (infield coach), Trent Blank (bullpen coach, director of pitching strategy), Carson Vitale (field coordinator) and Pete Woodworth (pitching coach).

Tim Laker, the hitting coach last season, declined an invitation to return for the 2022 season, the team said. Bench coach Jarred Sandberg was not brought back.

