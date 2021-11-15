Marquette 67, No. 10 Illinois 66

ILLINOIS (2-0)
Hawkins 6-12 0-1 13, Payne 3-3 1-3 7, Curbelo 4-18 3-4 11, Frazier 7-15 3-3 23, Grandison 4-9 0-0 10, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Plummer 1-3 0-0 2, Bosmans-Verdonk 0-4 0-0 0, Goode 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-66 7-11 66.
MARQUETTE (3-0)
Kuath 2-5 3-6 7, Lewis 5-10 7-8 17, Kolek 5-11 0-1 12, Morsell 7-12 4-9 21, Prosper 0-2 2-2 2, Jones 2-7 2-3 6, Mitchell 0-2 0-2 0, Ighodaro 0-2 0-0 0, Joplin 1-3 0-0 2, Ellis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 18-31 67.
Halftime_Marquette 28-27. 3-Point Goals_Illinois 9-24 (Frazier 6-10, Grandison 2-4, Hawkins 1-4, Williams 0-1, Plummer 0-2, Curbelo 0-3), Marquette 5-17 (Morsell 3-4, Kolek 2-3, Mitchell 0-1, Prosper 0-1, Joplin 0-2, Jones 0-3, Lewis 0-3). Rebounds_Illinois 48 (Williams 11), Marquette 27 (Kuath, Kolek, Morsell 5). Assists_Illinois 12 (Curbelo, Grandison 3), Marquette 9 (Kolek 5). Total Fouls_Illinois 24, Marquette 16.
