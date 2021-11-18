Trending:
Marquette 78, Mississippi 72

The Associated Press
November 18, 2021
MARQUETTE (4-0)

Kuath 3-5 0-0 6, Lewis 6-13 4-4 21, Kolek 1-5 0-0 3, Morsell 5-10 9-10 22, Prosper 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 6-14 4-5 18, Mitchell 1-2 0-0 2, Joplin 2-4 0-0 6, Ighodaro 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 17-19 78.

MISSISSIPPI (2-1)

Brakefield 5-9 0-1 11, Brooks 6-7 1-3 13, Crowley 3-8 0-0 8, Joiner 4-13 3-4 13, Rodriguez 3-9 1-2 9, Murrell 1-3 0-0 2, Allen 4-8 0-2 8, Fagan 3-5 1-3 8, Hunter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-62 6-15 72.

Halftime_Mississippi 36-31. 3-Point Goals_Marquette 13-32 (Lewis 5-8, Morsell 3-5, Joplin 2-4, Jones 2-9, Kolek 1-4, Mitchell 0-1, Prosper 0-1), Mississippi 8-20 (Crowley 2-3, Joiner 2-6, Rodriguez 2-6, Brakefield 1-1, Fagan 1-2, Allen 0-1, Murrell 0-1). Rebounds_Marquette 30 (Lewis 9), Mississippi 35 (Brooks 7). Assists_Marquette 16 (Kolek 6), Mississippi 16 (Crowley 6). Total Fouls_Marquette 17, Mississippi 18.

