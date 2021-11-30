On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Marquette 83, Jackson St. 54

The Associated Press
November 30, 2021 11:19 pm
JACKSON ST. (1-6)

McKinnis 6-14 1-3 13, Evans 2-8 0-0 5, James 2-8 0-0 4, D.Taylor 2-4 2-2 6, Freeman 0-2 0-0 0, Moore 3-13 3-4 11, Hicks 1-5 0-0 3, T.Lewis 2-7 1-4 5, Young 2-5 0-0 4, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, J.Jones 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 21-69 8-15 54.

MARQUETTE (7-1)

Kuath 4-6 0-0 8, J.Lewis 3-11 1-5 8, K.Jones 3-4 0-0 8, Kolek 1-8 2-2 5, Morsell 3-5 1-2 8, Ighodaro 6-6 2-3 14, Mitchell 3-6 3-5 9, Ellis 1-2 4-4 6, Prosper 4-6 2-2 11, Joplin 2-3 0-0 6, Elliott 0-0 0-0 0, C.Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Carney 0-0 0-0 0, Kennedy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-57 15-23 83.

Halftime_29-29. 3-Point Goals_Jackson St. 4-17 (Moore 2-6, Hicks 1-2, Evans 1-3, Freeman 0-1, Young 0-2, James 0-3), Marquette 8-21 (K.Jones 2-3, Joplin 2-3, Morsell 1-2, Prosper 1-2, Kolek 1-5, J.Lewis 1-5, Ellis 0-1). Rebounds_Jackson St. 35 (McKinnis 14), Marquette 41 (Ighodaro 11). Assists_Jackson St. 12 (Evans 4), Marquette 21 (K.Jones, Morsell 5). Total Fouls_Jackson St. 18, Marquette 14. A_11,539 (17,500).

