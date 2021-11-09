Marquette 88, SIU-Edwardsville 77

SIU-EDWARDSVILLE (0-0)
Pruitt 3-5 3-4 10, L.Wright 3-5 1-2 7, S.Wright 4-6 3-6 11, Carter 3-7 0-0 6, Taylor 5-12 6-7 16, Doss 6-12 1-2 13, Curtis 3-8 4-6 11, Kurtas 1-3 0-0 2, Polk 0-2 0-0 0, Matas 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 28-60 19-29 77.
MARQUETTE (0-0)
Kuath 3-6 1-2 7, Lewis 6-14 4-4 17, Kolek 2-8 6-7 10, Morsell 7-13 4-5 21, Prosper 3-8 1-2 8, Mitchell 5-10 3-5 14, Ighodaro 3-3 1-2 7, Jones 1-4 1-2 4, Joplin 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-68 21-29 88.
Halftime_Marquette 39-38. 3-Point Goals_SIU-Edwardsville 2-14 (Pruitt 1-2, Curtis 1-5, Carter 0-2, Polk 0-2, Taylor 0-3), Marquette 7-26 (Morsell 3-7, Jones 1-3, Mitchell 1-3, Prosper 1-3, Lewis 1-5, Joplin 0-2, Kolek 0-3). Fouled Out_Taylor, Morsell. Rebounds_SIU-Edwardsville 35 (Pruitt 6), Marquette 33 (Lewis 11). Assists_SIU-Edwardsville 15 (Curtis 4), Marquette 19 (Kolek 9). Total Fouls_SIU-Edwardsville 25, Marquette 25.
