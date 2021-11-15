Marquette rallies from 12 down to upset No. 10 Illinois

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Kolek converted a steal into a go-ahead layup with 18 seconds left and Marquette forced 26 turnovers for a 67-66 comeback victory over No. 10 Illinois on Monday night.

Marquette (3-0) came back from a 12-point deficit in the second half to give new coach Shaka Smart his first signature win, despite going 3 of 9 from the foul line down the stretch.

Illinois (2-1) was clinging to a 66-65 lead when Kolek stole the ball from Trent Frazier at midcourt, maintained his balance and made a layup despite getting fouled. Kolek missed the ensuing free throw, but Kur Kuath stole the ball from Illinois guard Andre Curbelo with three seconds left to thwart the Illini.

Darryl Morsell scored 21 points, Justin Lewis had 17 and Kolek added 12 points.

For the Illini, Frazier had 23 points, including 6 of 10 3-pointers, while Coleman Hawkins scored 13 points and Jacob Grandison 10.

Illinois was playing without Associated Press preseason All-America center Kofi Cockburn, who was completing a three-game suspension.

NO. 9 BAYLOR 89, NICHOLLS STATE 60

WACO, Texas (AP) —- LJ Cryer had a career-high 20 points to lead five players scoring in double figures for Baylor, which overwhelmed Nicholls State in a rare midday game.

Freshman Kendall Brown had 13 points and 10 assists for the Bears (2-0), who had 33 assists on their 37 made baskets. Jeremy Sochan, another freshman, had 14 points, while returning guards Adam Flagler and Matthew Mayer had 12 each.

Cryer finished with 7-of-9 shooting and made five of Baylor’s 13 3-pointers.

Ty Gordon had 20 points for the defending Southland Conference champion Colonels (3-1). Latrell Jones had 11 points.

NO. 19 OHIO STATE 89, BOWLING GREEN 58

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Five players scored in double figures for Ohio State in its victory over Bowling Green.

The Buckeyes (3-0) started pouring it on early and never allowed the Mid-American Conference squad to get close.

E.J. Liddell and Meechie Johnson each scored 13 points. Zed Key had 12 points and nine rebounds, and Eugene Brown III had a career-high 12.

Chandler Turner led the Falcons (1-2) with 12 points, and Samari Curtis and Joe Reese each had 11 points.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.