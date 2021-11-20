Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Marquette, SBU meet in Charleston Classic

The Associated Press
November 20, 2021 6:31 am
1 min read
      

Saint Bonaventure (4-0) vs. Marquette (5-0)

Charleston Classic , TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure and Marquette will take the floor in the Charleston Classic. Marquette earned an 82-71 win over West Virginia in its most recent game, while Saint Bonaventure emerged with a 68-65 win against Clemson in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Saint Bonaventure has relied heavily on its seniors. Through four games, Kyle Lofton, Jaren Holmes, Dominick Welch, Jalen Adaway and Osun Osunniyi have collectively accounted for 87 percent of all Bonnies scoring this season.

        Insight by Okta: This exclusive e-book highlights how identity and access management will continue to evolve as agencies face more aggressive cyber threats while keeping data and systems accessible.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Lofton has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Saint Bonaventure field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Golden Eagles have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bonnies. Marquette has 45 assists on 76 field goals (59.2 percent) across its past three matchups while Saint Bonaventure has assists on 41 of 70 field goals (58.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Marquette has committed a turnover on just 16.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all Big East teams. The Golden Eagles have turned the ball over only 12 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 Route Fifty Tech Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

F-35A Lightning II fighter flies high over Salinas