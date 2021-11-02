On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Márquez to miss MotoGP after fall in off-road training

The Associated Press
November 2, 2021 12:41 pm
MADRID (AP) — Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Márquez will miss the Algarve Grand Prix in Portugal this weekend after suffering a concussion.

Márquez “suffered a fall that caused a slight head concussion” in “one of his standard off-road training sessions” on Saturday, his Honda team said on Tuesday. Honda said he was still unwell after rest, and not racing “as a precautionary measure.”

The setback came after the Spaniard won the last two races and looked fully recovered from a shoulder injury that kept him out of action for most of 2020 and made him struggle early on this season.

Márquez’s only other victory this season came at the German GP. He is sixth in the standings with two races left.

French rider Fabio Quartararo clinched the world title in Italy nine days ago.

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

