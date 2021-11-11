Trending:
Marshall scores 16 to carry Samford over Spring Hill 86-69

The Associated Press
November 11, 2021 11:20 pm
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Jermaine Marshall had 16 points and 10 rebounds off the bench to lead Samford to an 86-69 win over Division II Spring Hill on Thursday night.

Wesley Cardet,Jr. had 14 points for Samford (2-0). He also had eight turnovers but only two assists. Ques Glover added 12 points and six rebounds. Jaron Rillie had 10 points.

Cooper Kaifes scored three points despite coming into the matchup as the Bulldogs’ second leading scorer at 17 points per game. He shot 17% (1 for 6) from 3-point range.

Sam Davidson had 18 points for the Badgers. David Daniels added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Jaden Gray had 13 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

