Marshall tops Louisiana-Lafayette 93-79

The Associated Press
November 23, 2021 9:51 pm
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Taevion Kinsey and Obinna Anochili-Killen scored 19 points apiece and Anochili-Killen added 11 rebounds and eight blocks as Marshall got past Louisiana 93-79 on Tuesday night.

Darius George added 15 points for the Thundering Herd (4-1). Mikel Beyers scored 13.

Greg Williams Jr. had 18 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns (3-2). Kentrell Garnett added 14 points. Jordan Brown had 11 points and seven rebounds.

