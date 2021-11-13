On Air: Motley Fool Money
Martin scores 17 to lift Florida Atlantic past Warner 78-56

The Associated Press
November 13, 2021 7:55 pm
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Alijah Martin had 17 points as Florida Atlantic easily beat Warner 78-56 on Saturday.

Brandon Weatherspoon had 12 points for Florida Atlantic (1-1). Bitumba Baruti added 11 points.

Darryl Mercer had 17 points for the Royals. Johnathan Joseph added 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021

