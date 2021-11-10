On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Martinez scores 18 to carry Wagner past Hartford 77-59

The Associated Press
November 10, 2021 12:19 am
NEW YORK (AP) — Will Martinez scored 18 points with eight rebounds off the bench to carry Wagner to a 77-59 wire-to-wire win over Hartford on Tuesday night in a season opener for both teams.

Martinez made 8 of 10 shots. He added eight defensive rebounds.

Alex Morales had 15 points for Wagner. Raekwon Rogers added 10 points.

Jared Kimbrough had 13 points for the Hawks. Moses Flowers added 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

