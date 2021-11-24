Maryland faces Richmond in Nassau

Maryland (4-1) vs. Richmond (3-2)

, Baha Mar Convention Center, Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland and Richmond will meet in a postseason game at the Baha Mar Convention Center. Richmond earned an 81-68 win over Hofstra on Monday, while Maryland won 69-67 against Hofstra on Friday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Richmond’s Tyler Burton has averaged 19.8 points and 7.4 rebounds while Grant Golden has put up 17.6 points and 6.2 rebounds. For the Terrapins, Eric Ayala has averaged 15.4 points and 4.4 rebounds while Fatts Russell has put up 12.8 points.ACCURATE AYALA: Ayala has connected on 28.6 percent of the 42 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 29 over the last three games. He’s also converted 73.3 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Spiders have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Terrapins. Richmond has 64 assists on 92 field goals (69.6 percent) over its past three outings while Maryland has assists on 45 of 72 field goals (62.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Richmond has made 11.2 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among A10 teams.

