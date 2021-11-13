On Air: Motley Fool Money
Sports News

Mass.-Lowell 59, Dayton 58

The Associated Press
November 13, 2021 8:10 pm
MASS.-LOWELL (2-0)

Al.Blunt 2-5 2-2 7, Brooks 2-5 1-2 5, Faison 8-16 0-0 21, E.Hammond 2-7 4-5 8, Thomas 3-9 0-0 6, Hall 1-7 0-0 2, Hikim 3-6 0-0 8, Jordan-Thomas 0-2 0-0 0, Mincey 1-2 0-0 2, An.Blunt 0-1 0-0 0, G.Hammond 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-62 7-9 59.

DAYTON (1-1)

Camara 1-2 2-3 4, Holmes 6-10 1-2 13, Blakney 3-7 4-4 12, Brea 2-7 0-0 6, Elvis 0-4 0-0 0, Smith 1-1 6-7 8, Weaver 4-9 2-3 12, Amzil 1-4 0-2 3, Sissoko 0-0 0-0 0, Greer 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-46 15-21 58.

Halftime_Mass.-Lowell 28-21. 3-Point Goals_Mass.-Lowell 8-26 (Faison 5-11, Hikim 2-3, Al.Blunt 1-2, Mincey 0-1, Hall 0-2, E.Hammond 0-2, Thomas 0-5), Dayton 7-23 (Blakney 2-5, Weaver 2-5, Brea 2-6, Amzil 1-4, Elvis 0-3). Rebounds_Mass.-Lowell 29 (Hall 5), Dayton 35 (Blakney 9). Assists_Mass.-Lowell 5 (Hikim 3), Dayton 9 (Blakney 3). Total Fouls_Mass.-Lowell 20, Dayton 11. A_13,407 (13,435).

Sports News

Members of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) provide funerary honors for U.S. Army Gen. Colin Powell