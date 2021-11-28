MATCHDAY: Osasuna and Elche try to rebound in Spain

On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
The Associated Press
November 28, 2021 2:48 pm
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

SPAIN

Osasuna hosts Elche in a match between struggling teams in the Spanish league. Midtable Osasuna is winless in five consecutive matches and has lost its last three without scoring any goals. The poor run comes after a good start in which it won five of its first nine games. Relegation-threatened Elche is winless in six straight league matches, with four losses and two draws.

