Mathon lifts Boston University over Gordon College 85-61

The Associated Press
November 12, 2021 9:37 pm
BOSTON (AP) — Sukhmail Mathon recorded 13 points and 12 rebounds to lift Boston University to an 85-61 win over Gordon College on Friday.

Javante McCoy had 19 points with four 3-pointers for Boston University (1-1). Walter Whyte added 13 points.

Michael Makiej had 14 points for the Division III Fighting Scots. Garrett Sattazahn added 11 points. Parker Omslaer had four blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

