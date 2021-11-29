Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Mballa leads Buffalo past Point Park 94-49

The Associated Press
November 29, 2021 9:45 pm
< a min read
      

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Mballa tallied 19 points and 12 rebounds to carry Buffalo to a 94-49 win over Point Park on Monday night.

Jeenathan Williams had 18 points for Buffalo (4-2). Keishawn Brewton added 13 points. Ronaldo Segu had 10 points and seven assists.

Nate Van had 11 points for the NAIA-member Pioneers. Adam Scott added eight rebounds.

___

        Insight by V3Gate: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives discuss how their agencies are deploying software that works, and that users really like.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

Virginia Guard task force begins federal active duty for Africa mission