Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Mballa scores 29 to lead Buffalo over Illinois St. 106-90

The Associated Press
November 24, 2021 8:46 pm
< a min read
      

RIVIERA MAYA, Cancun (AP) — Josh Mballa had a career-high 29 points as Buffalo got past Illinois State 106-90 in the Cancun Challenge – Riviera Division on Wednesday night.

Jeenathan Williams had 17 points and five assists for Buffalo (3-2). David Skogman added a caree-high 17 points. Ronaldo Segu had 17 points and eight assists as the Bulls set a Cancun Challenge record for points in a win.

Buffalo shot 53% in the win, making 40 of 76 from the floor, 12 of 20 from distance. The Bulls scored 56 points in the paint and won the rebounding battle, 41-30.

Kendall Lewis had 22 points for the Redbirds (2-4). Sy Chatman added 21 points. Antonio Reeves had 17 points and Josiah Strong 15.

        Insight by V3Gate: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives discuss how their agencies are deploying software that works, and that users really like.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|23 Cloud Security Demo Forum
11|24 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capitol Grounds and Arboretum team decorating the 2021 Capitol Christmas Tree