McGhee leads Liberty over Bethune-Cookman 59-51

The Associated Press
November 23, 2021 7:25 pm
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Darius McGhee had 27 points as Liberty got past Bethune-Cookman 59-51 on Tuesday night.

Keegan McDowell had 17 points for Liberty (2-3).

Joe French had 25 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats (1-5). Damani McEntire added 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

