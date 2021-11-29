McLaughlin leads Abilene Christian over Schreiner 88-47

Trending:
The Associated Press
November 29, 2021 10:45 pm
ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Logan McLaughlin had 13 points off the bench to lead Abilene Christian to an 88-47 win over NCAA Division III-member Schreiner on Monday night.

Tobias Cameron had 12 points and seven rebounds for Abilene Christian (3-2). Airion Simmons added 12 points. Reggie Miller had five steals.

Mahki Morris, whose 14 points per game entering the contest was second on the Wildcats, shot only 20 percent for the game (1 of 5).

Jalen Ned had six rebounds for the Mountaineers. Kamden Ross added seven rebounds. He also had eight turnovers.

