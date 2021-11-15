McNeese St. 116, Champion Christian College 66

CHAMPION CHRISTIAN COLLEGE (0-3)
Hawkins 5-11 3-6 15, K.Scott 1-7 1-2 3, Blakely 1-6 0-0 3, Capaci 2-6 0-0 6, Williams 9-17 0-0 23, Laurent 6-7 2-2 14, Glover 0-2 0-0 0, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Irving 0-3 0-0 0, Prince-Sadler 1-4 0-0 2, Beam 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-64 6-10 66.
MCNEESE ST. (1-2)
Taylor 5-12 1-1 12, Medley-Bacon 8-8 4-4 20, Francois 4-7 0-0 12, Lewis 5-7 8-8 18, Massie 3-7 1-4 7, Shumate 6-12 0-1 13, Z.Scott 5-8 2-2 15, Moss 2-7 0-0 6, Lucas 1-3 0-0 2, Passmore 2-2 0-0 5, Rawls 2-4 2-3 6. Totals 43-77 18-23 116.
Halftime_McNeese St. 58-33. 3-Point Goals_Champion Christian College 10-30 (Williams 5-7, Capaci 2-6, Hawkins 2-6, Blakely 1-4, Glover 0-1, Harris 0-1, Prince-Sadler 0-1, K.Scott 0-1, Irving 0-3), McNeese St. 12-30 (Francois 4-7, Z.Scott 3-6, Moss 2-6, Passmore 1-1, Taylor 1-3, Shumate 1-4, Lewis 0-1, Massie 0-2). Rebounds_Champion Christian College 27 (Hawkins 8), McNeese St. 47 (Taylor 8). Assists_Champion Christian College 12 (Hawkins 5), McNeese St. 29 (Taylor, Shumate 6). Total Fouls_Champion Christian College 21, McNeese St. 14. A_266 (8,500).
